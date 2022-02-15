China calls on US to take more practical steps in JCPOA talks

Speaking in weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Wang Wenbin Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that negotiations on resuming compliance with the JCPOA have entered the final stage, presenting an important opportunity to bring the agreement back on track. At the same time, there are still some important issues that need to be resolved. All parties are conducting intensive consultations to seek a package solution.

As a Chinese saying goes, ninety miles is only half of a hundred-mile journey, for the going is toughest toward the end. In the final stage of negotiations, all parties should persevere, uphold mutual respect, think out of the box, gather consensus and strive for breakthroughs on outstanding issues. It is incumbent on the US, the culprit of the Iranian nuclear crisis, to take further active measures in exchange for reciprocal steps by the Iranian side so that all remaining issues may be resolved at an early date, he noted.

"China always adopts an objective and just position, constructively participates in negotiations, actively mediates on sticking points, and works toward all parties’ reaching practical and reasonable solutions. Going forward, we will continue to work with all relevant sides to advance the compliance resumption talks and also resolutely safeguard our own legitimate and lawful rights and interests."

The United States, which is to blame for the Iranian nuclear issue, must make more active changes in exchange for Iranian reciprocal steps, so that all remaining issues are resolved in the shortest possible time, he added.

