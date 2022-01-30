  1. Politics
Iran FM congratulates arrival of Chinese new year to Yi

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister sent a message to the Chinese counterpart to congratulate the arrival of Chinese New Year while wishing success and prosperity to the government and people of the East Asian country.

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Iranian foreign minister sent a message to Wang Yi, China’s state councilor and Foreign Minister, to congratulate him on the occasion of the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival, wishing success and prosperity for China’s government and heroic nation.

The message read, “I am glad to have had the opportunity to hold a meeting and constructive talks with you, old friend, in the beautiful city of Wuxi ahead of the Spring Festival.”

“I am certain that the agreements reached during this trip will pave the ground for the expansion of comprehensive strategic cooperation between Iran and China in the second 50 years of diplomatic relations,” it added.

