Iran FM hopes for political settlement of Ukraine crisis

In a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the crisis between Russia and Ukraine will be settled through political channels.

Amir-Abdollahian said that efforts are underway for the repatriation of Iranian nationals living in Ukraine through neighboring countries.

"It is our serious priority to ensure security and health of Iranian citizens living in Ukraine and we expect that grounds will be prepared for their safe exit," he added.

The top Russian diplomat, for his part, briefed his Iranian counterpart on his country's stance on the Ukrainian crisis and slammed Western states' position in this regard.

Raeisi congratulates Kuwait on National Day

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to the Emir of Kuwait to felicitate him on the country's National Day.

In his message to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's National Day.

The President also expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will be expanded in all fields.

Hungary FM vows support for transfer of Iranians from Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister said that his country will take the necessary measures to facilitate the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine through Hungarian territory to Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó discussed the Ukraine crisis in a telephone conversation.

Expressing concern over the actions taken by NATO in creating a crisis in the Eastern European region, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the role of political solutions in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also expressed grave concern over the start of military operations against Ukraine, expressing hope that the crisis would be managed as soon as possible through political and diplomatic solutions.

West responsible for wars, crises: Shamkhani

Westerners seek to harm countries' national security, a top Iranian security official said, adding that the West will be directly responsible for the wars and crises that are caused with the aim of resisting the West's strategy.

Iranian atomic official meets Ulyanov in Vienna

A spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi met and held talks with top Russian negotiations in sanction removal talks in Vienna.

In a tweet on Monday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The chief Iranian negotiator at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani is in Tehran now",

"But his colleagues stay in Vienna. Met today with Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of #Iran Mr.B. Kamalvandi and Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. R. Najafi", said Ulyanov.

