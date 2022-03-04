US to regret if Vienna talks fail: Shamkhani

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said that if the negotiations in Vienna fail, the US government will feel another failure as it has failed to seize the opportunity of using diplomacy.

"Strategy of active resistance defeated Trump's policy of Maximum Pressure as it has been admitted to by current US administration.", the Iranian top security official wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

He also stressed, "If Vienna Talks do not lead to a good deal, current US administration will feel defeated in near future due to lack of timely use of diplomatic opportunities."

West seems to have accepted Iran's terms for agreement

An advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna talks says that there are finally several indications that the US has accepted Iran's conditions to reach an agreement in Vienna.

"There are now even stronger indications that the Ukrainian crisis has forced West to retreat in Vienna talks as several EU states have started demanding sanctioned for crude even before end of talks," Mostafa Khshcheshem, one of the advisors to Iranian negotiating teams in Vienna wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Palestinian national amputee soccer team arrives in Tehran

Palestinian national amputee soccer team on Thursday arrived at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport to participate in the West Asian Championship qualifiers.

Iran-Tajikistan joint economic conference held in Dushanbe

A joint conference of Tajik and Iranian businessmen and economic activists was held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

Chaired by the Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taghi Saberi and the Deputy Chairman of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industries the conference was held and both sides stressed the need to make good use of existing capacities in the two countries.

Gov. pursues removal, neutralizing of sanctions seriously

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahoan has said that the government of Ebrahim Raieis is seiously pursuing the issue of neutralizing and removal of the sanctions.

Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahoan made the remarks in a meeting with the directors of Iranian media on Wednesday afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Compound in Tehran.

Vienna talks ongoing despite Ukraine developments

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that despite the developments in Ukraine, the Vienna talks are going on.

Ryabkov has stated that the process of Vienna talks has not stopped due to the situation in Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

He also noted that the talks between Iran and other JCPOA parties are in the final stage.

IAEA chief to depart for Iran next week

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is set to visit Iran on Saturday.

Grossi will visit Iran for resolving some disagreements over Iran's nuclear program and other safeguards issues between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

