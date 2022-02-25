NATO's expansion threat against independent states' security

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said the continued expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) threatens the stability and security of independent countries.

In his conversation with the Russian president, the Iranian President said, “The eastward expansion of NATO is a source of tension.”

“The continued expansion of NATO is a serious threat against the stability and security of independent countries in various regions” of the world," Raeisi said.

He expressed hope that what is going on in Ukraine would finally benefit the nations and the entire region.

Shamkhani urges for West's political decisions in Vienna

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Thur. that the western countries need to make their decisions in the final stage of the Vienna talks.

"Achieving a good agreement is possible after the significant progress in the negotiations, which is mainly due to Iran's initiatives," the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"But the final stage of the Vienna talks will not take place without the West's political decision-making to resolve critical issues that are required to 'balance the deal'," Shamkhani added.

Iran blames NATO provocations for Ukraine crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has put the blame for the Ukraine crisis on the NATO provocations while urging non-military solutions.

"The Ukraine crisis has roots in NATO provocations," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian underlined, Iran does not see "resorting to war as a solution."

The foreign minister also called for a ceasefire and focused on political and diplomatic solutions.

Iran negotiator says up to West to finish job in Vienna

Iran’s lead negotiator in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani has said that "To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take."

Top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who arrived in Tehran last night on a short trip from Vienna has tweeted "Being near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing that. It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and a balanced approach to taking the last step."

"To finish the job, there are certain decisions that our Western interlocutors need to take," Bagheri Kani added.

Iran tells UK foreign secretary West needs to make decision

Iranian and British foreign ministers discussed over the phone the latest development in the Vienna talks as well as the UK dues to Iran.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom on Thursday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister referred to his talks with his German counterpart and EU foreign policy chief on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference recently and said that about the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and the US return to the JCPOA that "We have made good progress in these talks, and the negotiating delegations in Vienna are working hard to reach a good agreement. At the same time, accelerating the process of reaching an agreement requires a serious will to make a courageous and realistic political decision on the part of the West to ensure Iran's interests, especially the verifiable lifting of sanctions, in order to reach a lasting agreement."

