Iran, China FMs discuss ties, Vienna talks, regional issues

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed bilateral relations, Vienna talks as well as some other international developments by phone on Wednesday.

Iranian foreign minister said in the telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon pointed to the progress made in the Vienna talks and stressed the importance of some remaining issues and the need to protect the Iranian national interests, including in the economic field.

IAEA hopes for progress in Iran remaining safeguards issues

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafel Grossi has expressed hope for progress on remaining safeguards issues with Iran.

Leader pardons convicts on Eid al-Mab’ath

On the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the celebration of the divine appointment of the Holy Prophet of Islam, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei agreed with pardoning or reducing the sentences of 741 convicts.

Iran-Iraq trade capacity at $30bn: TPOI

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Wednesday, Farzad Piltan said that the two countries of Iran and Iraq enjoy high capability and potential to enhance their bilateral trade at $30 billion annually.

As the responsible body of country’s foreign trade, “We believe that capacities of trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Iraq is at least $30 billion.”

Hormozgan-ECO joint coop. office to be established in S Iran

The governor of Hormozgan province said that a joint cooperation office is going to be established between Hormozgan and ECO in Iran's Bandar Abbas, the capital of the southern province.

Saying that Iran is the main center for communication between Southeast Asian countries and Western and European countries, Mehdi Doosti, the governor of Hormozgan province after the meeting of ECO member states in Bandar Abbas, announced that Iran, based on the legal provisions, will provide wharves to ECO member countries at Shahid Rajaei port.

Iranian Culture Minister meets Nasrallah in Lebanon

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance discussed cultural and scientific perspectives of Iran-Lebanon relations with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Beirut.

Iran trade minister to visit Armenia for trade talks

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Thursday to discuss the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

In this regard, an Iranian business delegation consisting of companies in the fields of home appliances, clothing, medicine, aquaculture and fisheries, food industry, furniture, industrial machinery, and medical equipment left Iran for Armenia to attend the meeting on introducing trade and investment opportunities in this country.

Neutralizing sanctions Iran's main strategy in Vienna talks

Along with efforts to remove sanctions in the Vienna talks, focusing on creating mechanisms to neutralize the sanctions, is Iran's main strategy, said Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

A group of Iranian lawmakers attended a special meeting with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Samkhani on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments of sanction removal talks in Vienna.

In this meeting, the Iranian lawmakers were informed of the challenges, developments, and process of the new round of Vienna talks under President Raesi's government, as well as the main priorities on the agenda of the Iranian negotiating team.

Iran, Qatar discuss border, coastal security issues

Iranian and Qatari delegations met in Doha on Tuesday to discuss border and coastal security issues.

The 16th meeting of the Coast Guard and Border Security Managers between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held to review some of the issues related to the security of the two countries.

According to the report, the Qatari delegation was headed by Brigadier General Nasser Jabr al-Nuaimi, Director General of Qatari Coast and Border Security, and the Iranian delegation was led by Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi, Commander of the Border Police.

