Iran FM meets Syrian natl. security advisor to discuss ties

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Syria's national security advisor Major-General Ali Mamlouk in Tehran on Monday evening to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest status of bilateral ties, especially in the diplomatic field as well as the most important regional and international developments.

Iran reiterates strong opposition to use of chemical weapons

Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi said that Iran once again expresses its strong opposition to the use of chemical weapons.

Speaking at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting with a focus on Syria on Monday, the Iranian diplomat said, “As the main victim of chemical weapons, Iran once again expresses its strong opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.”

All means to be used for safe Iranians' return from Ukraine

The second virtual meeting, chaired by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, was attended by the foreign ministry officials, Iranian ambassadors to Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Hungary, Romania, Austria, Turkey, Poland, and Iran's consul-general in Istanbul.

Amir-Abdollahian in the virtual meeting reviewed the latest actions done to transfer Iranians out of Ukraine, listened to the reports by the ambassadors, and emphasized the need for stronger pursuing of the Iranian embassies to make sure about the security and health of the Iranians residing and studying in Ukraine.

US meddling pushed Ukraine into current situation: Leader

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that Ukraine is a victim of the US policies while stressing that Iran wants an end to the war.

He went on to condemn the US for interfering in Ukraine before the crisis began while stressing that the Islamic Republic wants a political solution to the crisis as it does not want war. He also highlighted that the Islamic Republic wants the end of the war.

The remedy to the Ukraine crisis is to eradicate the root cause of the crisis that is the US.

Iran will not wait forever for Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh

Referring to negotiations that are underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not wait forever for Vienna talks.

Emphasizing the need for non-repetition of US withdrawal from JCPOA, Saeed Khatibzadeh said that it has been proven that US [second plans] are hollow.

ZZ/