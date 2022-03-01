Iran FM meets Syrian natl. security advisor to discuss ties

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest status of bilateral ties, especially in the diplomatic field as well as the most important regional and international developments.

Earlier on Monday, Major-General Ali Mamlouk met and held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

During the meeting, President Raeisi pointed to the importance of Iran-Syria economic cooperation and stressed that existing obstacles for expansion of bilateral economic ties must be removed.

Iranian president emphasized that the comprehensive Iran-Syria relations need to be further deepened at all possible levels, adding that the alliance between the two nations is truly unbreakable.

Syria’s National Security Chief of Staff, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of President Bashar al-Assad to President Raeisi, Iranian nation and government, adding that his government will never forget Iran’s support for Syria in campaign against terrorists.

Syria is on full alert about suspicious moves made by some Arab countries in normalizing ties with the Zionist regime, Mamlouk added.

