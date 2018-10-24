‘The Skier’ to go on screen at two intl. film festivals

Cambridge Film Festival and London Iranian Film Festival are two international events that will host Iran's ‘The Skier’ on October 25-November 1 and October 26-November 3, respectively.

A mountain goat that has taken shelter in a small village is to be sacrificed for the occasion of a traditional ceremony. However, a small boy named Jolie decides to save his new pet goat using prize money from winning his ski race in the afternoon. This road movie is an ethno-fictional film that colorfully documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people of southwest Iran. The positive and determined central character is an example of an empowered young child. Director Fereidoun Najafi finely executes the challenging task of directing children and animals (the goat is almost never off screen) in the rarely-seen snow-covered landscapes of Iran.

The Cambridge Film Festival is the third-longest-running film festival in the UK. The festival historically took place during early July, but now takes place annually during Autumn in Cambridge. It is organised by the registered charity Cambridge Film Trust.

London Iranian Film Festival is an annual, independent film festival held in London, United Kingdom. The festival acts as an exhibition to provide further access to Iranian films that would otherwise not reach the silver screens in London. Launching in 2010 by Pejman Danaie, the festival has been Continuously performing since then screening a large variety of Iranian films.

Mani Haghigh's ‘Pig’ will open London Iranian Film Festival and ‘The Lost Strait’ by Bahram Tavakkoli, ‘Mother of Earth’ by Mahnaz Asfzali, ‘Bearer’ by Bahman Kamyar, ‘Hot Scent’ by Ali Ebrahimi, ‘Axing’ by Behrouz Shoaibi, ‘Blockage’ by Mohsen Gharaei and ‘No Date No Signature’ by Vahid Jalilvand, as well as a selection of Iranian short films will be displayed in 5 different cinemas of London.

