22 September 2018 - 15:49

Turkey’s UKFF to showcase two Iranian features

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – ‘The Skier’ by Fereydoun Najafi and '21 Days Later' by Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan, will be screened at the 6th Universal Kids Film Festival in Turkey.

Directed by Fereydoun Najafi, ‘The Skier’ is the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race in the afternoon, decides to save a mountain goat which is to be sacrificed for the occasion of a traditional ceremony.

‘The Skier’ is an ethno-fictional film that documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people of southwest Iran.

Produced by Soureh Cinema and directed Mohammad Reza Kheradmandan, '21 Days Later' is a melodrama which revolves around the life of a teenager named Morteza who is faced with many challenges on his way to realize his dreams. The feature won Special Jury Prize at the 4th Kinolub Film Festival in Poland.

The Universal Kids Film Festival in Istanbul Turkey (UKFF), is dedicated, first and foremost, to the idea of peace. According to the founder of the festival, Rowena Martinez Ulayan, the event “brings a torchlight of hope to an otherwise war-torn region.”

The sixth edition of the festival will be held on September 20-23, in Istanbul, Turkey.

