Mohammad Kiadarbandsari and Mohammad Saveh Shemshaki could advance to the finals at the event.

This is considered Iran's best performance in the history of world championships.

So far, the Iranian athletes have stood in 23rd place in the tournament in which 118 contenders have participated.

The 47th FIS Alpine World Ski Championships is underway in two neighboring locations in the French Alps, Courchevel, and Méribel.

