Gov. signs contracts with investors to carry out big projects

During a ceremony that was held at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) conference hall in the north of Tehran with the participation of President Ebrahim Ebrahim Raeisi, as many as 48 large industrial projects were given to investors and big companies to carry out.

Gol-e-Gohar Mining and Industrial Company, Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO), Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Metals and Mines Development Investment Company and Parsian Oil and Gas Company have undertaken the responsibility of investing in the massive projects.

Once these giant industrial projects are put into operation, it is predicted that $11 billion worth of products would be exported annually.

In addition, the production of 54 million tons of mining, mineral and petrochemical products will yield $20 billion annual revenue for the country, while tens of thousands of jobs will be created.

Generating 21,000 direct jobs and 64,000 indirect jobs are the salient advantages of these giant industrial projects.

