Russia launches operation in eastern Ukraine at Putin order

The operation’s ultimate goal is “to protect the people who have been subjected for 8 years to genocide by the Kiev regime,” Putin said in an address on Thursday morning, according to Russia Today.

Putin added that Moscow would “embark on a demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and handing over to justice those who committed numerous atrocities against civilians.”

The Russian president noted, however, that Moscow harbors no far-reaching plans to take over the whole territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been accusing Russia of illegally occupying Crimea, which was reabsorbed by Russia following a referendum in March 2014, following the US-backed coup that overthrew the elected government in Kiev.



Kiev has also repeatedly accused Russia of having a military presence in Donbass, although Moscow consistently denied this claim.

Head of Ukraine Foreign Ministry calls for Russia to be disconnected from SWIFT, RT has eported.

Ukrainian military claims air defense allegedly shot down a Russian plane in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Stocks market dive, oil surges as Russia begin operation in Ukraine:

Global stocks and US bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, Reuters reported.

Russian Ministry of Defense: Ukraine air defense has been suppressed:

According to RT, Russia’s MoD said the Ukrainian border forces have not offered any resistance to Russian units.

The MoD also denied claims in foreign media of a Russian plane allegedly being shot down – stating the information does not correspond to reality.

Eastern European NATO members to invoke Article 4

Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia have all signaled intentions to invoke Article 4, which means urgent consultations on military plans for the alliance “whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened."

EU to impose “MASSIVE SANCTIONS” on Russia

Russian media have cited the Financial Times as reporting that EU leaders are set to discuss new sanctions on Russia at their summit meeting Thursday which will have “massive and severe consequences”, according to EU and EC leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Ukrainian Armed Forces troops are leaving advanced positions throughout the contact line en masse

The Russian media have claimed that Ukrainian Armed Forces troops are leaving advanced positions throughout the contact line en masse.

Russian Forces NOT striking Ukrainian cities, no threat to civilians - Defense Ministry

Russia’s Defense Ministry has stated that nothing is threatening the Ukrainian civilian population, as high-precision weapons disable only AFU military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and aircraft.

The communication revealed that intelligence data shows AFU units & troops are leaving their positions en masse, while Ukrainian cities and positions of those that have laid down their weapons are not subject to strikes.

