IRGC warns enemies of retesting Iran

Speaking on Saturday, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh reacted to the recent threats made by the Israeli regime and its Western allies against Iran. The threats came after they leveled unfounded accusations against Tehran regarding security incidents for vessels in the regional waters.

“Iran has already been tested and there is no need for a re-test. Do they want to test us?” Hajizadeh said.

“They have tested us and know what a harsh response they will receive,” he noted, adding, “We both have power and the determination to use the power.”

In case of any aggression against Iran, the Islamic Republic’s response will definitely be harsh, highlighted the commander. “Enemies will not commit this mistake.”

Earlier, Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi described the recent propaganda as psychological warfare, adding that the Israeli regime is forging documents about the attack against the Mercer Street incident.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has also strongly rejected the accusations against Iran over the alleged Mercer Street drone attack and warned the Zionist regime of any ‘miscalculation’.

