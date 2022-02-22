Japan to resume maritime coop. in Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port

In a meeting held between Ambassador of Japan to Tehran Aikawa Kazutoshi and the general-director of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in Hormozgan Province Mohammadi Karaji-Ran, the envoy pointed to the long-lasting and friendly relations between Iran and Japan, adding that expansion of commercial transactions with Iran is very important for Japan, in which Shahid Rajaee Port can play an important role in the development of trade in the region.

During the last years, Japan has reviewed its policies regarding port equipment since it has prioritized water-based development as the key goal of Japan. So alongside using smart technologies in port equipment, Japan is considering expanding its cooperation with the countries bordering with seas, Kazutosh noted.

Eighty percent of Iran's transit is accomplished through Shahid Rajaee Port. The Port has many advantages and capacities including modern container equipment for 14000 TEU containership, access to the railway network, to the Bandar Abbas International Airport, and to the high seas. Moreover, it has lands for support, industrial, petrochemical, and service activities.

Shahid Rajaee Port is also important along North-South Transport Corridor which maintains fast speed and great security for freight transit.

Iran has always supported the interests of its economic partners and work in close cooperation with other countries within the policy framework of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Mohammadi Karaji-Ran added.

Shahid Rajaee Port is one of the ports of Bandar Abbas in southern Hormozgan Province and lies on the north shores of the Strait of Hormuz.

