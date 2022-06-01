Japan envoy calls for coop. to help revive Anzali Wetland

Ikawa Kazutoshi made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Department of Environment in Gilan, adding that exchanging the latest technology is insufficient.

Offering necessary training to local people is essential for waste management, the envoy underlined.

Covering over 19,000 hectares, the wetland is located near the northern port city of Bandar Anzali, neighboring the Caspian Sea.

The wetland hosts submerged and floating vegetation and also extensive reed beds. It bears international importance in terms of breeding, staging as well as wintering water birds.

AMK/IRN84774145