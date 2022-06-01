  1. Iran
Jun 1, 2022, 11:00 PM

Japan envoy calls for coop. to help revive Anzali Wetland

Japan envoy calls for coop. to help revive Anzali Wetland

TEHRAN, June 1 (MNA) – Ambassador of Japan to Tehran Ikawa Kazutoshi has said that the Japanese side is able to help revive the Anzali Wetland through exchanging know-how and technology.

Ikawa Kazutoshi made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Department of Environment in Gilan, adding that exchanging the latest technology is insufficient.

Offering necessary training to local people is essential for waste management, the envoy underlined.

Covering over 19,000 hectares, the wetland is located near the northern port city of Bandar Anzali, neighboring the Caspian Sea.

The wetland hosts submerged and floating vegetation and also extensive reed beds. It bears international importance in terms of breeding, staging as well as wintering water birds.

AMK/IRN84774145

News Code 187460
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187460/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News