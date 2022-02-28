  1. Economy
Iran breaks record of rail transport

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – The Director-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) said Monday that exports through railway network have exceeded 1.7m tons since president Raeisi's government assumed took office last summer.

Thanks to God, with the support of the 13th government, in addition to breaking the 100-year record in rail transit, the record of exports through railways in exports through the country's rail borders was also broken," Miad Salehi, the Director-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) who is also the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development wrote in a tweet.

Salehi added the figures of exports through the rail network has exceeded 1.7 tons, predicting that the trend to continue.

