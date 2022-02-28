Iran breaks record of rail transport

Thanks to God, with the support of the 13th government, in addition to breaking the 100-year record in rail transit, the record of exports through railways in exports through the country's rail borders was also broken," Miad Salehi, the Director-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) who is also the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development wrote in a tweet.

Salehi added the figures of exports through the rail network has exceeded 1.7 tons, predicting that the trend to continue.

NM/5435515