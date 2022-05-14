Europe in critical need of reaching an agreement with Iran

Marandi made the comments in an exclusive interview with Sputnik recently.

The advisor said that there are various reasons why the parties have not reached an agreement so far.

Marandi added that the main barrier is not even the issue of the US terrorist list.

He also noted that one of the reasons for the growing willingness of Europeans to reach an agreement with Tehran is their need for Iranian oil and gas amid the Russia-Ukraine war and the rising prices in the global market.

He also pointed out that Iran is not a rival to Russia in the global oil and gas market at all and it currently exports its oil production at full capacity.

The Europeans and Americans are facing an economic crisis and are in critical need of a deal with Tehran, the advisor said.

Meanwhile, Marandi asserted that the Iranian nuclear deal alone will not solve the Europeans' economic problem, and their only solution is a more rational relationship with Russia.

He also said that after the visit of EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora to Tehran, Iran will wait to see if the US administration has enough motives to show flexibility and if it is willing enough to reach a deal and to stand up to the alleged internal opposition.

The EU deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora, the coordinator of the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA, left Iran on Thursday night after holding talks in Tehran including with the top Iranian negotiator in the Vienna talks deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

