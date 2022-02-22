Vienna talks at crucial moment: Mora

"ViennaTalks are at a crucial moment. We are nearing the end after ten months of negotiations," the deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora has posted on his Twitter account.

Mora, who coordinates the talks, added that "The result is still uncertain."

The EU representative added that "Key issues need to be fixed."

He also underscored that "All delegations are fully engaged," adding that "Intense work" are continuing in Coburg hotel where the new rounds of talks have been held.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be one of the lengthiest rounds of talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach. The talks are now in a situation where its success or failure hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

Iran has put its clear proposals and demands on the remaining issues on the table very clearly and the ball is in western parties' court.

Iran demands the removal of all sanctions all at once and guarantees that the US would not abandon the deal again while the Western sides are yet to decide to abide by their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

