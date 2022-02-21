Long way still to go on to reach agreement in Vienna talks

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Vienna talks to enter final phase if other parties show commitment

Referring to the ongoing Vienna talks, the Iranian senior diplomat said that the negotiations have made significant progress but the remaining issues are the most difficult, fundamental and serious issues that should be resolved.

If the other parties show commitment regards the few remaining issues, the negotiations will enter the final phase, he added.

"We are still waiting for the decisions of Europe and the United States, and no serious will has been yet seen in the Western side," Khatibzadeh stressed.

Iran recommends European parties focus on remaining JCPOA issues

He also pointed to the French President's remarks who said that Iran needs to make political decisions, saying that the European officials sometimes make miscalculations and think that they can achieve something in the negotiating chambers by making political statements.

If other parties are looking for an agreement and time is important to them, they can't raise such sudden issues and show no initiative, he stressed.

Stating that all the three European parties in the Vienna talks are well aware of Iran's points, Khatibzadeh recommended them to focus on the remaining two or three issues in the negotiating room and spend their time and energy on them instead of repeating the same statements over and over.

No actions regard releasing Iran's frozen assets yet

Regarding the Iranian delegation's visit to South Korea and the consultations held on Iran's frozen assets, Khatibzadeh announced that the Iranian delegation visited South Korea at the invitation of the Korean side after the Korean Foreign Minister in Vienna met with Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

He added that unfortunately, Seol has shown no action yet.

Regarding the British debt to Iran, he said, "Negotiations have been held again with the UK to pay the debt, and there are ongoing trips in which the details have been finalized for the second time and we have made significant progress."

"Britain has a definite debt and they must pay it to the Iranian nation," he added.

Zionist regime spreads insecurity, terror everywhere

Regarding the visit of the Zionist regime to Turkey, he said that the Zionist regime has spread insecurity and terror everywhere, and it was the purpose of establishing this regime.

saying that several assassinations were taken place in the region by the cooperation of the Zionist regime, he said that the countries which have made themselves the base of this regime will see the consequences.

MP/FNA14001202000115