Negotiating with US not on agenda of Iranian team

In a tweet on Monday, Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani wrote, “#ViennaTalks have been going on between #Iran, P4+1 and the representative of EU, from the beginning and this path, will continue unchanged until a result is reached.”

“Negotiation with US is not on the agenda of Iranian team because it will not be the source of any progress,” he added.

The eighth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries including the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27 and participants were busy active completing the draft of the text of the agreement and deciding on some disputed issues.

