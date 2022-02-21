Vienna agreement not to be weaker than 2015 deal: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Monday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "In anticipation of revival of #JCPOA some analysts claim that the deal will be “weaker”. "

"Not true. We will see JCPOA in its original form which by definition can not be weaker than it was in 2015", he added.

Ulyanov's tweet comes as Naftali Bennett, the Zionist prime minister claimed Sunday that it is possible to reach an agreement in Vienna in the future, but this agreement will be weaker than the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Vienna talks have reached a sensitive stage in recent weeks that requires Washington to make political decisions and if Iran sees the seriousness of the United States and European countries, a good agreement is within reach.

