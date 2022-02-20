Iran calls on Taliban to release Helmand River towards Iran

Referring to negotiations held during the visit of the related Taliban Minister to Iran and the meeting of water commissioners held in Afghanistan, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian stated that several talks have been held with Afghan parties during the last 3 months.

"We have received three phone calls from Afghan officials and the relevant minister on Iran's water rights from Helmand", Mehrabian added.

The Afghan parties stated that they recognize Iran's rights and that water will be released, according to him.

Noting that nothing special has happened in releasing the Helmand water So far, The Iranian Minister added that Iran has warned the Afghan side to do so sooner.

MP/IRN84656253