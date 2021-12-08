Overcoming differences in Vienna talks feasible

“Our contacts with the US and Iran at #ViennaTalks prove that both sides are very serious about the restoration of #JCPOA but their visions of relevant ways and means differ. The task of the negotiators is to overcome these differences. It’s feasible in the light of unity of purpose", Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian diplomat in another tweet announced that the seventh round of the Vienna talks on the restoration of JCPOA and sanctions lifting will resume tomorrow.

European Union's representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora also wrote on his Twitter account, “The 7th round #JCPOA talks will continue tomorrow Thursday in Vienna after consultations in and among capitals. A Joint Commission and a number of bilateral and multilateral contacts will take place.”

Another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in the Austrian capital on November 29 between Iran and P4+1 with the aim of the removal of the US sanctions against Iran. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic of discussion. During the talks, Iran provided two documents on the removal of illegal US sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities to the other signatories to the JCPOA.

The Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows Iran's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has repeatedly asserted.

