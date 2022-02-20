Reaching agreement with Iran in favor of Qatar

Qatar has close ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States and other countries on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said at a meeting at Chatham House, also known as Royal Institute of International Affairs on Sunday.

"We are trying to figure out how we can help fill the gap, because there are agreements and negotiations between countries that are thousands of miles away from Iran but we live in Iran's neighborhood," Al-Thani emphasized.

According to the Lebanese "Elnashra" website, the Qatari foreign minister also stressed that reaching an agreement over Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, is in Qatar's interest. He also said that he hopes there will be an agreement between Iran and PGCC member states.

He encouraged all parties to engage positively and constructively with the initiatives and expressed hope that a positive outcome would be achieved in the near future.

