Feb 18, 2022, 10:35 AM

Iran FM departs for Munich to attend 58th MSC

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for Munich to attend the 58th session of the Munich Security Conference.

Amir-Abdollahian departed the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday morning for Germany's Munich to participate 58th Munich Security Conference which is slated to be held on Feb. 18-20. 

