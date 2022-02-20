Saudi Prince, Antony Blinken discuss Vienna talks, region

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The official Press agency of Saudi Arabia reported that Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia met and held talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference(MSC).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the recent regional and international issues and developments, including the strengthening of security and stability in the West Asian region.

Iran’s nuclear negotiations which are ongoing in the Austrian capital of Vienna between Iran and the P4+1 group was also among the issues discussed during the meeting.

