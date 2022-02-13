Iran, Syria discuss boosting communication cooperation

Mehdi Sobhani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Syria, met with Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib, the Communications and Technology Minister of Syria.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of communications and related infrastructures.

Al-Khatib welcomed the development of relations with Tehran, especially in the field of communications and information technology, stating that Iran-Syria relations are strategic in various fields.

Sobhani also referred to Iran's progress in various fields of communications and information technology, stressing Tehran's readiness to exchange experiences with Syria in this field.

He also expressed hope that the Syrian minister will become fully acquainted with Iran's advanced facilities and technologies in these fields during his visit to Tehran in the near future.

