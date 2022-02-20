Pakistani business delegation departs for Iran

Heading a delegation, President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Noman Kabir leftAllama Iqbal International Airport for Tehran.

The visit of Lahore's senior business activists and the city's officials of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce is set with the coordination of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore. Parts of the efforts have been made to expand interactions between the provinces of Iran and Pakistan.

The Pakistanis are scheduled to visit Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad and Zahedan to meet with the Iranian business and provincial officials.

They will also discuss ways to develop joint trade and increase economic and trade relations between Punjab and Iranian provinces with their counterparts.

Strengthening ties between the private sectors of Iran and Pakistan and explaining mutual capacities for the development of cooperation in the fields of investment, tourism, industry, import and export are other objectives of the Pakistani business delegation's visit to Iran.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Pakistan Qasim Khan Suri is currently in Tehran on an official visit at the invitation of Ali Nikzad Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament on strengthening bilateral trade cooperation, facilitating trade relations between the two neighbors, in particular, promoting the design of cross-border joint markets and streamlining border relations.

Iran's Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri has recently said that the Lahore Chamber is the strongest chamber of commerce in Pakistan with more than 25,000 members, and the members of this strong business organization will visit Iran the official invitation of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The trip can be an opportunity to develop economic cooperation between Iranian provinces and the eastern neighbor of Pakistan, Nazeri added.

