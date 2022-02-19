Two explosions hit Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine (+VIDEO)

A powerful explosion has hit Luhansk, a Sputnik correspondent said. It was followed by a second explosion just half an hour later, Sputnik reported.

The first blast was said to have occurred at the gas pipeline "Druzhba" and led to a massive fire.

Local gas infrastructure manager “Luganskgaz” said in a statement that emergency crews, firefighters and police are now present at the site.

"At 00:10 on 19 February, calls began to arrive about a major fire on the gas pipeline near Malaya Vergunka, emergency teams of the State Unitary Enterprise ‘Luganskgaz’ went to the scene," "Luganskgaz" told reporters.

The fire was said to be extinguished. There are no reports reports of casualties or injuries so far.

According to the head of "Luganskgaz" Tatiana Bogorodko, both explosions were acts of "sabotage."

ZZ/PR