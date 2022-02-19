Moscow's threats towards Ukraine could reshape intl. system

Addressing the 58th Munich Security Conference, the chief of the European Union's executive Ursula von der Leyen said that Moscow's threats towards Ukraine could reshape the entire international system.

She also warned Moscow that its thinking from "a dark past" could cost Russia a prosperous future.

"The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order," Ursula von der Leyen also said.

These anti-Russian comments by the European Union (EU)comes at a time when Moscow repeatedly warns of the European Union's disregard for Ukrainian forces violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting residents of Russian-speaking autonomous regions in the east of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference with his Belarusian counterpart yesterday that the Western countries seek to impose sanctions on Russia anyway regardless of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson reiterated the UK’s “unequivocal support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” during a meeting with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in Munich, according to Guardian.

Furthermore, US Vice-President Kamala Harris threatened Russia in her address to the Munich conference with tough sanctions, saying that Russia will pay a heavy price economically if it attacks Ukraine.

KI/PR/14001130000700