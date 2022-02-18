Iran ready to help resolve crisis in Ukraine peacefully

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday afternoon. The two sides discussed bilateral issues and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for congratulating him on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian said the two countries have great potential for bilateral cooperation in cultural, economic and trade fields, adding that the presence of a large number of Iranian students in Ukraine shows the good capacities of the two countries to develop cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed the determination of the new Iranian administration to expand and develop bilateral relations between Iran and Ukraine in different fields.

Referring to the crisis in the relations between Ukraine and Russia, the top Iranian diplomat expressed satisfaction with the easing of tensions and expressed hope that the current situation would be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels without the intervention of third countries.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that "We want to maintain peace and stability in the region."

He stressed that Iran is ready to provide any necessary assistance and take any necessary action to resolve the crisis peacefully.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, for his part, also congratulated his Iranian counterpart again on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kuleba said Iran and Ukraine have always enjoyed good and stable relations and that no other party has so far been able to influence the good ties between the two sides.

While thanking Iran for its principled stance on the Ukraine crisis, the top Ukrainian diplomat said, "We are not after a war and we want the issue to be resolved diplomatically and peacefully."

He also referred to the growth of the volume of trade between Iran and Ukraine, expressing hope that this volume will increase more than before.

