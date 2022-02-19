  1. Politics
Feb 19, 2022, 9:30 AM

In reaction to US allegations;

Russia rejects Moscow’s involvement in Ukraine cyberattacks

Russia rejects Moscow’s involvement in Ukraine cyberattacks

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Russian Embassy in Washington debunked claims of US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger regarding Moscow’s alleged involvement in the recent cyberattacks in Ukraine.

According to the statement, published on the embassy’s Facebook page, Neuberger’s claims are "blatantly anti-Russian."

"We categorically reject the groundless claims of the US administration and we state that Russia has no relation to the mentioned events, and has never carried out any ‘malignant’ operations in cyberspace," the mission underscored, according to TASS. 

Earlier on Friday, Anne Neuberger claimed that the White House believes Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine's major banks and the Ministry of Defense.

ZZ/ PR

News Code 184047
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184047/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News