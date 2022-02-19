Russia rejects Moscow’s involvement in Ukraine cyberattacks

According to the statement, published on the embassy’s Facebook page, Neuberger’s claims are "blatantly anti-Russian."

"We categorically reject the groundless claims of the US administration and we state that Russia has no relation to the mentioned events, and has never carried out any ‘malignant’ operations in cyberspace," the mission underscored, according to TASS.

Earlier on Friday, Anne Neuberger claimed that the White House believes Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine's major banks and the Ministry of Defense.

