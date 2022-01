Regarding communicable diseases, the year 2021 was a historic year and with the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine, tens of thousands of lives could be saved annually, he added.

He pointed out that China and El Salvador were declared "malaria-free" countries by the World Health Organization last year and that Iran has not registered any indigenous malaria cases for three consecutive years.

MA/IRN84625588