millions of under 12 Iranian to get COVID vaccine

After the vaccination of this group, the younger group will also be called to receive the vaccine, according to Gooya.

According to the latest statistics released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Tuesday, 60,544,155 Iranians have received the first dose, 53,733,768 people the second dose, and 15,254,504 people the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster.

This is while the daily infection rate has decreased sharply recently as more Iranians are getting vaccinated.

MP/IRN84626947