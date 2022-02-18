  1. Politics
Feb 18, 2022, 8:00 PM

Iran FM meets UN chief, high-ranking officials in Munich

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Amir-Abdollahian who has travelled to Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference, held a meeting with Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the conference.

Iran FM meets UN chief, Slovenia, KRG presidents

The Iranian Foreign Minister also met with Slovenian President  
Borut Pahor at Hotel Bayerischer Hof where the Munich Security Conference is being held.

On the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference, Amir-Abdollahian held talks with the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.

Iranian Foreign Minister also met with Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turković in Munich on Friday.

Amir-Abdollahian and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also held a meeting on the sidelines of the conference.

