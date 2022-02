Hashd al-Sha’abi anti-terrorist operations in different parts of Iraq are still continuing, Al-Maalomah reported.

Issuing a statement, PMU announced that its 43rd Brigade forces carried out an operation and dismantled 2 ISIL hideouts where food and logistics were stored in southern Saladin Province.

Recently, the Iraqi army launched a large-scale operation to clear various areas of Karbala province from the terrorists.

