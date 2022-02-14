  1. World
Feb 14, 2022, 1:10 PM

20 ISIL members arrested in Iraq's Baghdad, Al-Anbar

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Iraqi Federal Police Command announced that it managed to arrest 20 ISIL takfiri elements in the two Iraqi provinces of Baghdad and Al-Anbar.

The series of counter-terrorism actions of the Iraqi security forces are still continuing in different parts of the country, Alsumaria reported.

The Iraqi Federal Police announced in a statement that 20 ISIL elements were arrested in Baghdad and Al-Anbar.

The arrested terrorists have been wanted in recent months, according to the federal police.

Recently, during another counter-terrorism operation in Al-​​Anbar province, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi managed to confiscate some weapons belonging to the remnants of ISIL elements.

