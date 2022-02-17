Zionist regime strikes Syria with surface-to-surface missiles

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), which cited Syrian army command, the Zionist army fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights at several military positions in the town of Zakia south of Damascus just before midnight on Wednesday.

No casualties and little damage has been reported.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

The Israeli regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against Syrian soil.

The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed terrorism.

Tel Aviv claims that its attacks target alleged supplies that are headed for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. On countless occasions, though, the strikes have targeted reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.

