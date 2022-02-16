Leave Palestine, Hezbollah ready to pay for tickets

Addressing the ceremony of the martyrdom anniversary of the Resistance leaders Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Hezbollah Secretary-GeneralSayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah congratulated people from the entire religious spectrum on the Birth of Imam Ali who represents all free spirits.

Nasrallah said that 38 years passed on the martyrdom of Sheikh Ragheb Harb, 30 years on the martyrdom of Sayyed Abbas Moussawi, and 14 years on the martyrdom of Haj Imad which makes 82 years of strife and martyrdom symbolizing the 1982 Israeli invasion, according to Al-Manar.

Sheikh Ragheb Harb was assassinated by an Israeli agent on February 16, 1984. Late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi was martyred, along with his wife and son, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Harb on February 16, 1992.

Later on February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander Imad Moghniyeh was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.

"The Resistance has embarked on struggling long before the Israeli invasion in 1982," he said. "The Resistance has preserved the Lebanese identity with blood and sacrifices and will remain so."

"Our Resistance leaders marked our beginning and our pathway of Jihad and of deterrence equations’ shifting," he noted.

The Hezbollah chief went on to say, "The Resistance will keep the pledge despite all conspiracies and pressures. The Resistance factions in the region, including Hezbollah, believe that the Zionist entity is a fugitive entity that’s falling back."

"The down-slope of ‘Israel’ has started since 1982 when the Resistance forced it to withdraw to the ‘blue line’. High-ranking Israeli commanders and analysts confirm that ‘Israel’ is on a slippery slope and that its elimination is a matter of time," he added.

"We encourage Israelis to leave Palestine, and we’re ready to bear the cost of their tickets," the Hezbollah Secretary-General said.

Referring to the normalization of ties of some Arab countries with the Zionist regime, Nasrallah said, "Some Arab countries were requested to normalize ties with the Zionist entity to help it defy troubles."

"The Palestinian people shall remain steadfast as the liberation horizon looms through the Resistance path," he added.

Nasrallah also pointed to Syria, saying, "The enemy tries throughout its aggression in Syria preventing the reach of precision weapons to the Resistance in Lebanon."

"We became able to convert the thousands of missiles we have into precision missiles," he added.

The Hezbollah chief also addressed the Israelis casting about Hezbollah's precision missiles, saying, "Search as much as you wish, we are waiting."

"We began manufacturing drones in Lebanon in years, whoever wants to buy is welcomed," he added. "Our youth are able to keep pace with all advancement, we are ready for all developments in the military industry."

"The Resistance decided on activating its air defense in the face Israeli drones threat," the Secretary-General of Hezbollah noted. "Resistance capabilities and structure are constantly evolving, last summer was one of the biggest drilling seasons."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed t the Lebanese Parliamentary elections, saying, "Parliamentary elections should be held on time, those accusing us of trying to postpone elections are the ones wishing for its postponement."

