Syrian army blocks 2 US convoys way in Al-Hasakah, Qamishli

According to RT's report, a Syrian army checkpoint stopped a US military convoy on the eastern outskirts of al-Hasakah, forcing it to retreat.

News sources also reported that a Syrian army checkpoint forced a US military convoy to retreat in a village in southern Qamishli.

Local sources also said that a convoy consisting of four armored vehicles of the American forces, accompanied by a vehicle belonging to the militia of Qasd, tried to pass through the village, but it was stopped by the residents.

