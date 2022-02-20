  1. World
Feb 20, 2022, 12:15 PM

Syrian army blocks 2 US convoys way in Al-Hasakah, Qamishli

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – The Syrian army blocked the path of 2 US military convoys in two provinces of the country, forcing them to retreat.

According to RT's report, a Syrian army checkpoint stopped a US military convoy on the eastern outskirts of al-Hasakah, forcing it to retreat.

News sources also reported that a Syrian army checkpoint forced a US military convoy to retreat in a village in southern Qamishli.

Local sources also said that a convoy consisting of four armored vehicles of the American forces, accompanied by a vehicle belonging to the militia of Qasd, tried to pass through the village, but it was stopped by the residents.

