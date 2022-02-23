Zionist regime targets southern Syria

Some news sources reported that the sound of a terrible explosion was heard in southern Syria.

Several surface-to-surface missiles on late Tuesday were fired from the occupied Golan into areas in Syria's Qunaitra, causing material damage, according to SANA.

No further details have been released on the attack.

Being one of the main supporters of terrorists in Syria, the Zionist regime has repeatedly carried out airstrikes on Syria in violation of the country's sovereignty.

The Syrian defense has repeatedly repelled the Zionists' attacks.

