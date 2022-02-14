Bagheri Kani holds meeting with EU’s Mora in Vienna

Yesterday, several bilateral meetings were held between Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and also meetings with heads of delegations of Iran, Russia and China.

Nowadays, Vienna talks have reached a difficult and complicated stage and war of wills has begun between negotiating parties.

The eighth round of talks, which began on December 27 in Vienna, is one of the lengthy rounds of talks, with participants completing a draft text of an agreement and deciding on some disputed issues.

"If the American side and the three European countries [to the Vienna talks] are serious about returning to fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA, a good agreement can be reached in a short term," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in his joint press conference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney today.

MA/IRN84651234