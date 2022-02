Also, a bilateral meeting between Iranian and Russian negotiating delegations, chaired by Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Russia’s Envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov, was on Saturday.

The eighth round of Vienna talks was resumed on Tuesday with a bilateral meeting held between Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and EU Coordinator in Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

