Shamkhani hails people's participation in Feb. 11 rallies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council considered the glorious presence of Iranians in the celebration of 43rd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution asguarantor for the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a tweet on Saturday, Ali Shamkhani Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote, “Options that are never removed from the table: Glorious presence of Iranians in ceremonies in support of the Islamic establishment, Maintaining and strengthening #Iran's peaceful nuclear capacities and defense capabilities, Regional security-creating policies of Islamic Republic.”

