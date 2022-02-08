Shamkhani stresses necessity of sanctions removal

"Economic & technological capacities of the country have an integrated structure & lifting of sanctions should be same for all sectors," wrote Shamkhani in a tweet on Tuesday regarding complete and effective removal of sanctions.

"Previous experience has shown that without the effective lifting of sanctions, sustainable economic benefits from #JCPOA are like an illusion," he added.

Referring to the continuation of the eighth round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna on the removal of the US illegal sanctions imposed on Iran, Ali Shamkhani in an earlier tweet on Tuesday wrote, “Current US administration with continuing maximum pressure against Iran, has so far tried to meet the goals that Trump failed to achieve through bullying, by making unsupported promises. With this Washington’s illusion, the path to negotiations will not be smooth."

The eighth round of the Vienna talks was paused over a week ago to allow delegations to head back to their capitals for political consultations.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the onus falls on the United States to remove all illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic in a verifiable manner and guarantee that a new US administration would not breach the JCPOA once again.

MNA/84643858