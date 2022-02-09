US must not violate Iran rights for sake of internal disputes

"The voices heard from the #US's governing bodies show that there is no coherence in this country to make political decisions in advancing Vienna Talks," wrote Shamkhani in a Wednesday tweet.

"The United States must not violate the legal rights of the Iranian nation for sake of the internal disputes of this country," he added.

Referring to the continuation of the eighth round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna on the removal of the US illegal sanctions imposed on Iran, Ali Shamkhani in an earlier tweet on Tuesday wrote, “Current US administration with continuing maximum pressure against Iran, has so far tried to meet the goals that Trump failed to achieve through bullying, by making unsupported promises. With this Washington’s illusion, the path to negotiations will not be smooth."

The eighth round of the Vienna talks was paused over a week ago to allow delegations to head back to their capitals for political consultations.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the onus falls on the United States to remove all illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic in a verifiable manner and guarantee that a new US administration would not breach the JCPOA once again.

