Verifying, providing a guarantee integral part of good deal

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ali Shamkhani Iran’s top security official and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) wrote, “The real lifting of sanctions means that #Iran will enjoy credible and sustainable economic benefits.”

“Proven American malpractice is the most important threat to any agreement. Verification and providing a guarantee is an integral part of a #GoodDeal,” he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized seriousness of Iranian side to reach a good and reliable agreement, he opined.

Earlier in a tweet on Monday, Shamkhani wrote, “#ViennaTalks have reached a stage where outcome can be announced without speculation and with certainty."

"The US political decision to realize or refuse to accept the requirements of a credible and lasting deal based on the principles accepted in #JCPOA can replace speculation,” he added.

MA/FNA14001126000204