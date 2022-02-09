  1. Politics
Feb 9, 2022, 9:25 AM

In separate meetings:

Russian envoy meets Iran's Bagheri, US' Malley in Vienna

Russian envoy meets Iran's Bagheri, US' Malley in Vienna

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Mikhail Ulyanov, who heads the Russian delegation in the Vienna talks, held separate meetings with Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the US Special Envoy for Iran Affairs Robert Malley on Tuesday.

“Immediately after the resumption of Vienna talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), I met with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's top negotiator,” wrote Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations in a tweet on Tuesday.

He also announced in another tweet his meeting with Robert Malley. "Met with the US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr.Robert Malley. We discussed the prospects of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA."

Russian envoy meets Iran's Bagheri, US' Malley in Vienna

The eighth round of Vienna talks resumed with a bilateral meeting between Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief negotiator, and Enrique Mora from the EU, the coordinator of the talks.

Bagheri Kani also held a separate meeting with the Chinese envoy to the talks Wang Qun after meeting with Mora and Ulyanov.

The top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume the unfinished eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions.

NM/FNA14001120000008

News Code 183742
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183742/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News