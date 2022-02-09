Russian envoy meets Iran's Bagheri, US' Malley in Vienna

“Immediately after the resumption of Vienna talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), I met with Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's top negotiator,” wrote Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations in a tweet on Tuesday.

He also announced in another tweet his meeting with Robert Malley. "Met with the US Special Envoy for #Iran Mr.Robert Malley. We discussed the prospects of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA."

The eighth round of Vienna talks resumed with a bilateral meeting between Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's chief negotiator, and Enrique Mora from the EU, the coordinator of the talks.

Bagheri Kani also held a separate meeting with the Chinese envoy to the talks Wang Qun after meeting with Mora and Ulyanov.

The top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday to resume the unfinished eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions.

