Iranian negotiators seeking dignified, successful agreement

The close session of the Iranian Parliament was held on Tuesday morning with the participation of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Addressing the lawmakers in the session, Amir-Abdollahian provided a detailed report on the latest status of the ongoing sanctions removal talks in Vienna.

In the session, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian negotiators are looking for reaching a dignified and successful agreement and they are advancing the talks within the red lines.

Saying that Iran fulfilled its commitment under the JCPOA, the Iranian top diplomat added that Tehran moves in the framework of JCPOA and seeks to benefit from the deal.

In order to enjoy the benefits of the JCPOA, we will pursue the removal of sanctions in the Vienna talks, he said, stressing that the nullifying of sanctions is also the policy of Iran.

Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has departed for the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday morning to discuss the removal of the illegal sanctions with the P4+1 countries.

